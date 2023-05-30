Nearly all skilled employees ready to switch jobs if given a chance: Survey

Almost all white-collar employees in India are open to new job opportunities, a survey of nealy 4,000 skilled, white-collar employees in India revealed.

The Talent Trends study 2023 by global recruitment firm Michael Page found that 75 per cent of these people are active job seekers, meaning they are looking out for opportunities on a given day or plan to find a new job in the next six months.

While 23 per cent were reported to be on the fence but stayed open about finding a new job.

In total, 98 per cent white-collar skilled people surveyed by the Talent Trends across industry sectors were reportedly open to new job opportunities. 'People are constantly looking out' for new opportunities Ankit Agarwala, managing director of Michael Page India, told Economic Times that the findings simply show thet people are "constantly looking out despite the economic realities".

The participants reportedly included 21 per cent top-level, including C-suite employees, 51 per cent departmental managers, 14 per cent mid-level such as line managers, while 10 per cent included ones without any managerial responsibilities. What does it mean? The study showed that people are open to new opportunities notwithstanding when they started their current job.

Almost two-thirds of those who started their job as recently as 2022 being active job seekers.

"The culture of long-term service to a single company is becoming an obsolete concept. Loyalty has lost its lustre and job hopping is becoming a norm," said Agarwala. "This trend is especially picking up with an acute shortage of skills in the market and employers too are not looking at loyalty as an important requisite in talent-as was the case 3-4 years ago-as long as they find the right skills."

