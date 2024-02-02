Navigating Turbulent Waters: Indian fintech giant Paytm faces unprecedented crisis

Paytm, once hailed as one of India's leading payment platforms, finds itself in a major crisis following the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI’s) directive to halt fresh deposits in its banking unit from March.

The announcement has triggered a significant decline in Paytm's shares, prompting concerns about the firm's future relationships with lending partners. Analysts warn that this could impede Paytm's journey towards net profitability.

Founded in 2010 by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Paytm initially focused on prepaid mobile and television bill payments. However, it rapidly evolved into a pivotal player in online instant payments through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), with payments becoming its primary revenue source. The ban on high-denomination notes in 2016 propelled Paytm to fame, as online transactions soared, marking a turning point for the company.

Despite early success, Paytm faced a challenging IPO launch in November 2021, raising questions about its profitability and lofty valuation. The stock currently trades about two-thirds below its listing price. The disappointment led to key investors, including Alibaba and Softbank, divesting their stakes in Paytm amid broader concerns about Chinese ownership in Indian fintech firms. Vijay Shekhar Sharma, once dropped from Forbes' billionaire list, emerged as the largest shareholder in August 2023 by acquiring a chunk of Ant Financial's stake.

Paytm's revenue streams predominantly hinge on its merchant payment business and loan operations. Approximately 60 per cent of its income is derived from merchant payments, with loans contributing around 20 per cent. The company charges merchants a platform fee for utilising Paytm's payment gateway and offers additional subscription-based services. Furthermore, Paytm engages in partnerships with banks and non-bank financial companies to provide loans, taking a cut of the interest. Paytm Payments Bank, a key entity in this endeavour, now faces uncertainties due to the recent regulatory directive.