Navigating turbulence: Israel-Hamas war and its financial impact

The Israel-Hamas conflict has rocked the world with its sudden eruption and lasting geopolitical consequences. Beyond the headlines, financial markets find themselves at the crossroads of uncertainty. In this quest for exploring the market outlook, we dissect JPMorgan's data-driven analysis, shedding light on the intricate dance between this regional upheaval and the global economy.

Understanding the conflict's evolution

To comprehend the Israel-Hamas crisis, it's crucial to grasp its fluid, ever-evolving nature. The conflict's geopolitical web stretches far beyond the two primary parties involved. The attack's repercussions are multifaceted, disrupting U.S-brokered negotiations around Saudi-Israel relations, intensifying tensions between Israeli forces and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants at the Lebanon border, and triggering questions about Iran's possible involvement.

JPMorgan's assessment delves into the potential outcomes of the Israel-Hamas conflict through two pivotal scenarios.

Scenario 1: If the conflict remains contained

In this scenario, neither Israel nor Hamas holds significant sway in the global oil market. As it currently stands, the conflict exerts minimal influence on oil production or supply. Market sentiment aligns with this assessment, as evidenced by Brent crude prices, which have risen by just over 5%, still well below their summer peaks. What's crucial is the stability in the global oil supply and demand balance, a far cry from the strained conditions during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, where demand outstripped supply.

JPMorgan's insights emphasise a pivotal point – today's markets are more resilient and better equipped to handle moderate disruptions. For example, a stricter U.S. enforcement of sanctions on Iranian oil, responsible for about 4% of global supply, could be absorbed, even amid U.S.-Iran tensions. This underscores the diversified nature of the present global oil supply.

Scenario 2: If the conflict escalates

With escalation comes magnified risks. Drawing historical parallels, particularly to the 1973 Yom Kippur War when Arab OPEC countries imposed an oil embargo, leading to an over 300% surge in oil prices, high inflation, an economic recession, and a prolonged stock market slump, raises legitimate concerns.

JPMorgan issues a stark warning – although no direct evidence of similar actions exists today, a broader conflict could disrupt critical shipping routes, such as the Strait of Hormuz, responsible for about 20% of global oil consumption. Such a disruption would pose formidable challenges.

This analysis unveils a potential silver lining: other oil-producing nations may step in to alleviate the impact. The United States, rapidly expanding as a major oil supplier, could play a pivotal role, though insufficient to stabilise prices entirely. Encouragingly, the U.S. now exhibits reduced energy intensity compared to the 1970s, requiring significantly less oil to generate economic output.

Insights and outlook