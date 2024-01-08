Mid-air incident puts Boeing in regulatory spotlight amid production struggles

A mid-air incident involving a Boeing aircraft has reignited concerns over the aircraft manufacturer's safety measures, just as it was on the verge of gaining approval for its latest MAX jet models.

The incident occurred on a flight operated by Alaska Airlines, with 171 passengers on board, where a door plug inexplicably detached. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has grounded 171 Boeing MAX 9 airplanes until safety assurances are provided.

Experts are currently investigating the cause of the door plug detachment, with the FAA expressing a commitment to keeping the aircraft grounded until convinced of their safe operation.

The mishap compounds the challenges faced by Boeing and its supplier Spirit AeroSystems, grappling with production setbacks that followed the prolonged safety grounding of the 737 MAX and disruptions due to the pandemic.

Boeing, aiming to close the market share gap with Airbus, has been under immense pressure since the 2018 and 2019 Boeing MAX crashes that led to a 20-month worldwide grounding.

The Alaska incident could potentially prompt regulators to adopt a more stringent approach towards unresolved aviation issues, building on the reforms instituted in 2020.

Airlines' preference for single-aisle aircraft has intensified, with Boeing's MAX series crucial for the company's market share and financial stability.

Disappointing sales of the MAX 9 prompted Boeing to introduce the larger-capacity MAX 10 to compete with Airbus's A321neo. Analysts highlight the importance of a successful MAX line-up to help Boeing maintain its market share and financial strength.

Boeing, already burdened with $39 billion in debt, is hesitant to invest in an entirely new aircraft until engine technology matures. Delays in the certification of the MAX 10 could add pressure to Boeing's strategy bridging the current decade.

China, a crucial market, is closely monitoring Boeing's struggles, especially given the recent trade tensions and MAX safety concerns.

Since the grounding of the 737 MAX in 2019, Boeing's shares have declined by over 40 per cent, contrasting with Airbus's 25 per cent increase. The incident's fallout may depend on how regulators handle the certification of the MAX 7, the smallest and least-sold version.

Jeff Guzzetti, a former US air crash investigator, suggests that the MAX 9 incident could influence the decision, emphasising the importance of maintaining strict safety standards.

As the investigation into the incident is ongoing, experts caution that it could revive discussions about recent quality problems in Boeing's production.

Questions about the company's ability to handle the increasing production rate have been raised, with concerns about production deficiencies and quality escapes.

Boeing's production setbacks include issues like loose hardware, drilling errors, and incorrect attachments, raising doubts about its manufacturing capabilities.

Boeing insists that its production system is poised for improvement, despite past challenges.

CEO Dave Calhoun affirmed their commitment to a steady and efficient increase in production, emphasising collaboration with the supply base.

(With inputs from Reuters)