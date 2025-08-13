Microsoft targets Meta’s top AI talent with multimillion-dollar pay packages

In a bold move to expand its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, Microsoft is targeting top engineers and researchers from its competitor Meta, offering multimillion-dollar compensation packages to attract them. According to internal documents viewed by Business Insider, the tech giant has compiled a list of Meta’s most coveted AI talent, focusing on key teams such as Reality Labs, GenAI Infrastructure, and Meta AI Research. The recruitment push comes as Microsoft’s valuation approaches $4 trillion, driven largely by the booming demand for generative AI technology.

Microsoft’s aggressive hiring strategy follows a period of massive layoffs across the company, with approximately 9,000 positions cut earlier this year. Despite these layoffs, the company has insisted that its overall headcount will remain flat, signalling that selective recruitment, particularly for high-value roles in AI, will remain a top priority.

Competing with Meta’s jaw-dropping compensation packages

The competition for AI talent has reached unprecedented levels, with both Meta and Microsoft offering eye-watering compensation to secure the brightest minds in the field. Meta has been known for offering nine-figure pay packages, including $100 million signing bonuses, and reportedly attracting some hires with total compensation packages as high as $250 million. In response, Microsoft is ramping up its own recruitment efforts, including matching or even exceeding Meta’s offers in some cases.

Media reports suggest that Microsoft is now making multimillion-dollar offers to AI professionals. These packages include competitive base salaries, up to $408,000, along with stock awards that can total nearly $3.4 million (including both on-hire and annual stock grants) and cash bonuses of up to 90 per cent. For particularly desirable candidates, Microsoft’s new fast-track hiring process can ensure that offers are made within 24 hours, with a compensation modeller used to create customised pay ranges and input from a compensation consultant.

Two Microsoft divisions are leading the charge in these recruitment efforts: Microsoft AI, which is overseen by former DeepMind cofounder Mustafa Suleyman, and CoreAI, managed by former Meta engineering boss Jay Parikh. The documents reveal that specialised recruiting teams within these groups are identifying and flagging “critical AI talent”, allowing the company to respond quickly and ensure it doesn’t lose out on the competition for top engineers.

AI talent becoming the core of Microsoft’s growth strategy

The drive to recruit elite AI engineers is central to Microsoft’s broader strategy to maintain its position at the forefront of the AI industry. The company has benefited greatly from its generative AI investments, especially through partnerships with OpenAI and its own AI divisions. As AI technologies continue to advance, Microsoft aims to stay ahead of rivals like Meta, Google, and Amazon, all of whom are in a fierce race to dominate the next wave of innovation.

Jay Parikh’s leadership within CoreAI, comprising several former Meta executives, illustrates Microsoft’s intention to directly challenge its rival by drawing from the same talent pool. The company's efforts underscore the escalating importance of securing top-tier researchers and engineers, whose work will be instrumental in shaping the future of AI-driven products and services.

Microsoft’s efforts to poach Meta talent are more than just a tactical move to fill open positions; they are a reflection of the growing power of AI within the tech industry and the broader economy. With the AI market forecasted to continue growing rapidly, securing the best and brightest minds is now viewed as an essential element for future success. As the battle for AI supremacy intensifies, Microsoft’s recruiting efforts are set to shape not only its own future but also the broader trajectory of the tech industry, which is increasingly defined by its ability to innovate in artificial intelligence.