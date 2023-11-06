Italy grapples with billions in losses from severe flooding and extreme weather

Italy is counting the high cost of extreme weather events that have ravaged the country this year, causing significant damage to urban areas and destroying crops in various regions. The effects of these natural disasters are set to run into billions of euros, with the largest insurance companies already facing claims exceeding €3 billion ($3.2 billion) due to floods and hurricanes that struck Veneto and Emilia Romagna earlier this year, Bloomberg cited a report by Sole 24 Ore.

The recent onslaught of severe weather, including deadly rains in Tuscany and northern regions, has further escalated the financial toll. These rains claimed the lives of seven people and have resulted in damages that have already been estimated at over €300 million, according to the Civil Protection Agency. In response, the Italian government has allocated approximately €5 million in aid with a promise of more to support those affected.

According to Bloomberg, Italian authorities have connected the Tuscany weather event to a worrying trend known as "tropicalisation." These storms came on the heels of Italy experiencing its hottest October on record, according to the agriculture association Coldiretti, which estimates that the cost to Italy's agricultural sector from flooding exceeds €6 billion for the year.

The repercussions of this devastation extend beyond just the impact on crops and harvests; they also affect stocks stored in warehouses that have been inundated, as highlighted by Coldiretti.

As the weather alerts remain active in Tuscany and central Italy, the final financial toll of these disasters is yet to be determined. It will become clearer in the coming days. Nevertheless, the impact on major insurance companies has already been felt through their earnings and forecasts.

In particular, shares of Assicurazioni Generali, one of Italy's largest insurers, took a hit at the end of October as they recorded losses of about €840 million from natural catastrophes, surpassing the annual budget.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)