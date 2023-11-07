Investors Ghosting Dating Stocks: A swipe left on the global consumer scene

In the ever-evolving world of dating apps and swiping right for love, investors have recently chosen to swipe left on dating stocks. It seems that the love affair between Wall Street and dating apps is currently in a rocky phase, and it's not just a casual fling.

Bumble, the female-driven dating app, recently made headlines as its share price plummeted by about 5 per cent following the departure of founder Whitney Wolfe Herd from the CEO role. She's not alone in the dating app exodus – Match, the owner of Tinder, also faced a 15 per cent stock drop after revealing a decline in paying users.

The reasons for this investor reluctance vary, but some seem to be experiencing founder infatuation. After all, Whitney Wolfe Herd had been at the helm of Bumble since its inception in 2014. Her departure raises concerns about consistent leadership in the company's C-suite, making it challenging to establish a stable strategy.

Investors aren't exactly enamored with dating stocks, as Bumble's shares were already down 35 per cent for the year, and Match was down 31 per cent before the recent turmoil. Perhaps the global consumer's appetite for digital romance has waned, signaling a shift in the dating scene.

The whole dating market now appears oversaturated, making it a tough nut to crack. With the easing of the pandemic, in-person dates have become socially acceptable once more. So, what's next for these companies? Some suggest they need to broaden their horizons, exploring opportunities beyond dating to reignite investor enthusiasm.

As the sun sets on the dating stock market, Bumble's new CEO, Lidiane Jones, will need to work her magic and rekindle the flame of investor interest