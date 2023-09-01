Indians endure the longest waits as US’s employment-based Green Card backlog reaches 1.8 MN 

The backlogs for employment-based green cards are at a new record high with more than 1.8 million immigrants waiting for news on their application.

These immigrants include those who have been sponsored by American businesses or investors but are unable to enter the country because annual limits on green cards available in these categories. The country caps, which restrict any country from acquiring more than 7 per cent of the green cards unless they are left unused by other countries, also have an impact on the line.

Due to this, immigrants from India, who make up 1.1 million of the backlog, must endure the longest before they receive their green cards.

Manu Saigal, General Staffing Directorat Adecco India, noted that given the current circumstances, the potential that India’s experts bring to the global stage cannot be ignored. However, the delays that skilled Indian workers encounter when applying for employment-based green cards not only hamper their personal goals but also create a barrier for companies hoping to capitalise on their skills.

“The uncertainty and protracted processing times act as a deterrent for highly skilled individuals, who could otherwise contribute significantly to their host countries,” she added.

There were 80,324 petitions pending as of March 2023, representing a total of around 171,635 persons, including the spouses and children of the workers. 289,000 people were waiting for the processing of their green card applications, and another 1.3 million people were on hold.

“Efficient immigration policies play a pivotal role in capitalising on the capabilities of international talent. Streamlined processes for green card allocations could unlock India’s workforce potential even further, allowing companies to access the right skills at the right time. Reforming immigration systems can help strike a balance between safeguarding national interests and nurturing global talent mobility,” Saigal said in a statement.

She continued by saying that while it is true that India is becoming a talent hotspot, it is crucial to solve the problems caused by prolonged wait times for green cards for both individuals and the global business landscape.