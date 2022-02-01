Indian Union Budget 2022: What the start-ups received from this year's budget

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday unveiled the budget for fiscal 2022-23. A one-year extension for the incentives provided to start-ups has been announced.

“Startups have emerged as a growth driver for the economy. Tax incentives for startups increased from three years to four years of incorporation, in view of the pandemic,” the minister said while announcing the Union Budget 2022.

“In order to incentivise startups in the country, I propose to extend the eligibility for claiming tax holiday for startups by one more year till March 31, 2022…In order to incentivise funding for the startups, I propose to extend the capital gains exemption for investment in startups by one more year till March 31, 2022,” Sitharaman said.

Introducing a new concept, she said that "startups will be promoted to facilitate Drone Shakti through varied applications and for a drone as a service."

Further, she announced that a fund would be raised under the co-investment model and facilitated through NABARD to finance start-ups for agriculture and rural enterprise that are relevant to value chains for farm products.

In addition, Sitharaman said that start-ups would support FPOs and provide technology to farmers.