Indian airline Akasa Air charges the DGCA for “inaction” amid pilot shortages

After the revelation of certain to legal documents, Indian low-cost airline Akasa Air has sued the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) of causing it “significant financial and operational hardship” by failing to take action to prevent pilots from quitting suddenly, which in turn interfered with flight schedules.

Recently, more than 40 of Akasa’s of 450 plus pilots left the company without giving their notice, resulting in the cancellation of almost 18 per cent of the 3,500 flights it typically operates each month in August.

Akasa has warned that operations might come to a stop if the pilot exits continue.

While the airline is suing some of the pilots for alleged contractual infractions, some pilot organisations are suing the government of India over the need for pilots to give six to twelve months’ notice. In a lawsuit against the regulator for failing to act in the public interest, Akasa maintains that its contractual duties to pilots are still in effect.

Akasa has strongly alleged that the DGCA was "unwilling to take any action," which caused "significant financial and operational hardship" in addition to "reputational loss" in its 265-page legal file, which was submitted on September 14 and reviewed by Reuters.

Inaction on the part of the DGCA has a "cascading effect on the stability" im the Indian aviation industry, it was highlighted.

A DGCA representative stated that because the issue was in court, the regulator was unable to give any statements. According to a representative for Akasa, the airline and DGCA are still on talks about the situation.

The DGCA is expected to respond to the matter at a session on Friday.

Akasa, India's newest airline, was established in August 2022, but it is not the only one facing difficulties. SpiceJet is struggling because to a cash shortage, and grounded Go Air is in financial trouble.

The market share for Akasa decreased from 5.2 per cent in July to 4.2 per cent in August.

According to court documents, Akasa warned Jyotiraditya Scindia in a letter that the unexpected pilot resignations would "encourage" international airlines to engage in such activities. They also mentioned that the impact of pilot shortages worldwide will soon be felt in the Indian aviation industry.

