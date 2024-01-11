India imposes five-year anti-dumping duty on Chinese products: Report

In a move to shield local manufacturers from the impact of cheap imports, India has initiated a five-year anti-dumping duty on three Chinese products - wheel loaders, gypsum tiles, and industrial laser machinery.

The decision stems from the recommendations of the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), an investigative arm of the commerce ministry.

The DGTR found evidence in separate probes that these Chinese products were being exported to India below their normal value, causing material injury to the domestic industry.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) issued notifications last month detailing the imposition of anti-dumping duties on gypsum board/tiles, industrial laser machines, and wheel loaders.

These duties will be applicable for five years unless revoked, superseded, or amended, according to the notifications. The move extends to gypsum tiles manufactured by some companies in Oman as well.

In response to this development, a government official stated, "The domestic industry has suffered material injury due to the dumping of these products."

The imposition of anti-dumping duties is a measure to ensure fair trade and provide a level playing field for the domestic industry.

The move comes as part of India's commitment to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) regime, where countries initiate anti-dumping probes to assess the impact of below-cost imports on their domestic industries.

India and China, both members of the WTO, have a complex trade relationship.

According to recent trade data, India's exports to China in 2022-23 amounted to USD 15.3 billion, while imports stood significantly higher at USD 98.5 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of USD 83.2 billion.

While the DGTR recommends the imposition of anti-dumping duties, the finance ministry is responsible for their implementation.

This latest action follows the previous imposition of such duties on toughened glass for home appliances and specific types of flax yarn from China.

(With inputs from PTI)