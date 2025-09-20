GST rate change 2025: Central government gives massive relief on price label rules

The central government has updated its September 9 circular on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, as it waived the direction for publishing mandatory newspaper advertisements for price changes of items whose packaging reflects old prices. The deadline for exhausting old packaging has also been pushed to March 31, 2026. The previous cutoff was December 31.

What are the changes in the GST advertisement rules?

According to Business Standard, on September 9, the government had allowed manufacturers, packers, and importers to revise the MRP on unsold goods until December 31, 2025, or until stock was exhausted. It had allowed them to use stamps, stickers, and printing to revise MRP on packaging. It also asked them to publish two ads in newspapers, notices to deals.

However, the industry had raised concerns that it would need time to sell unsold inventory and exhaust packaging materials that were already printed.

“After considering industry concerns and in suppression of the earlier advisory dated September 9, 2025, the central government has decided to allow manufacturers, packers, importers, or their representatives to voluntarily affix revised price stickers on unsold packages manufactured before September 22, 2025, provided the original price declaration is not obstructed. In this context, it is underlined that extant rules do not mandate affixing revised price stickers on such unsold packages,” the revised circular said.

The new circular says that companies will now be asked to inform the revised prices to wholesale dealers and retailers via circulars. Their copies will be required to be sent to the director of legal metrology of the central government and the Controller of Legal Metrology in all states and Union Territories.

For goods made before September 22, 2025, it would be optional for companies to display the revised unit sale prices.

Manufacturers are required to inform dealers, retailers, and consumers about GST rate changes through various media.