Google implements significant job cuts in advertising sales team amid AI adoption

Google announced on Tuesday that the company would be laying off hundreds of employees within its advertising sales team.

This is based on a Reuters report.

This comes on the heels of recent job cuts at Google, including in its Voice Assistant units, hardware teams for Pixel, Nest, and Fitbit, as well as the augmented reality team.

Google is reshaping its structure, with a focus on the customer solutions unit, serving medium-level advertiser clients, as the core team for future growth.

The decision to reduce the workforce aligns with the broader industry trend as companies seek to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) software and automation to enhance efficiency.

Google, once considered a pioneer in AI research, recently unveiled its long-awaited AI model, Gemini, in a move to catch up with its competitors, particularly Microsoft, in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

While specific details about the number of employees affected remain undisclosed, the move is in line with Google's strategic shift in organisational focus.

The restructuring aims to position the customer solutions unit as the primary driver for growth, signalling a targeted approach in serving medium-level advertisers.

The job cuts at Google are not isolated, as similar measures have been observed across the tech industry.

Amazon, a major player in the tech landscape, recently announced layoffs in its streaming and studio operations, along with workforce reductions at its video streaming platform, Twitch.