Goods and Services Tax reforms: When is the GST Council meeting? Dates revealed

The central governmentis mulling over eliminating the 12 per cent and 28 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) to ease the tax burden on the common man, to spur consumer spending, and economic growth. The Group of Ministers has approved the centre's proposal. However, the final decision will be made by theGoods and Services Tax (GST) Council. When is the councilmeeting?

According to a statement, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council's 56th meeting will be held on September 3-4, where the government's decision can be ratified.

An official memorandum issued by Arvind Shrivastava, Secretary to the Government of India and ex officio Secretary to the GST Council, said that the meeting would be organized on these dates.

"The undersigned is directed to refer to the above subject and to convey that the 56th Meeting of the GST Council will be held on 3rd and 4th September, 2025," it added.

It further added that the venue of the planned meeting and the agenda will be communicated soon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced during his Independence Day Speech that the people of the country would get a big gift on Diwali as the government was embarking on GST reform.

The GST Council is a constitutional body responsible for making recommendations on issues related to the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India.

The government has proposed to place the majority of goods and services under the12 per cent and 28 per cent GST slabs into 5 per cent and 18 per cent GST slabs, which will lower taxes significantly. A 40 percent tax will be charged on "sin goods", including tobacco products.

Earlier this week, the Group of Ministers approved the Centre's proposal.