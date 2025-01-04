Rolex watches are seeing significant price increases in 2025, primarily driven by the rising cost of gold.

According to CNN Business, gold watches from the Swiss luxury brand saw price hikes of up to 14 per cent. In contrast, steel models experienced a modest 3 per cent price increase.

The Daytona model, one of Rolex’s most popular, experienced the steepest rise, with the white gold version with the OysterFlex bracelet now priced at $38,100, up from $35,000 last year. The GMT-Master in yellow gold also saw a 7 per cent increase. It is currently priced at $43,300.

Rolex attributed the increases to the escalating price of gold. The commidity surged 27 per cent in 2024. This price spike occurred amid central banks cutting interest rates, making gold more appealing to investors seeking a safe haven during economic uncertainty and inflationary periods.

Strategic Decision?

Higher prices are unlikely to discourage affluent buyers, who are less impacted by market changes. Experts have said price hikes are often a strategic decision rather than a cause for customer loss.

Gold prices are anticipated to remain high in 2025, supported by a stronger US dollar and lower interest rates. This may keep the demand for luxury gold watches steady in future as well.

(With input from agencies)