Police are looking for a burglar who broke into a London home and stole over £10 million ($12.5 million) worth of designer handbags and jewellery. The theft is believed to be one of the biggest ones from a British home.

According to London’s Metropolitan Police, the burglar targeted a home in the Avenue Road area, which is known to be one of the most posh localities in the British capital.

The intruder entered the premises by climbing in through a window on the second floor around 5 pm local time on December 7, the police said in a press release on Monday (Dec 30). Reportedly, the owners were not at home at the time of theft.

“The burglar made off with £150,000 worth of Hermes Crocodile Kelly handbags, £15,000 in cash, and £10.4 million of bespoke jewellery,” the police said.

The suspect described by the police is a “white man in his late 20s to 30s”. He was wearing a dark hoodie, cargo pants, and a baseball hat. The burglar also had his face covered during the incident.

The thief managed to sweep off a 0.73-carat diamond ring from Graff, a 3.03-carat diamond ring, two butterfly diamond rings from De Beers, and an aquamarine ring and a necklace from Hermes. An image released by the police also showed a bracelet with the name “Shafira” on it.

Chopard diamond earrings and several jewellery items from the French luxury brand Van Cleef & Arpels were also among the stolen articles.

“This is a brazen offence, where the suspect has entered the property while armed with an unknown weapon and violated the sanctuary of the victims’ home,” Detective Constable Paulo Roberts said in the statement.

“The suspect has stolen £10.4 million worth of jewellery, much of which is sentimental and unique in its design and therefore easily identifiable,” he added.

