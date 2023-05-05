From crisis to cockpit: Go First employees flock to Air India for a chance to rise again
The Indian aviation industry is experiencing a turbulent time. The recent bankruptcy of Go First leaves many of its employees feeling like they've been kicked out of the cockpit. But they see something at the end of the tunnel - Air India.
The Tata group, which bought back Air India from the government last year, is offering a new flight plan that includes hiring over 4,200 cabin crew and 900 pilots this year.
The buzz around this opportunity is so intense that Go First pilots and cabin crew were on Thursday seen lining up outside a Tata group hotel near Delhi for walk-in interviews with Air India. It's like a scene from a thriller rom-com, where the betrayal, in the end, seems inevitable.
Reuters quoted a pilot, who joined Go First two years ago, as saying: "We have to jump ship in order to keep our flying licenses current."
Another Go First cabin crew member was ecstatic about the possibility of working for Vistara, a Tata group joint venture with Singapore Airlines. "Vistara has been a dream airline to work with ever since I took one of its flights a few years ago. Plus, with the Tatas, our future would be secure," a 27-year-old member of Go First’s cabin crew told Reuters.
Air India has already received over 700 applications in response to a recent job advertisement for pilots, with more expected in the future. Sister company Vistara also held interviews for cabin crew and pilots in Delhi and Mumbai.
The pandemic has hit the Indian aviation industry hard, with airlines struggling to stay afloat as passenger numbers plummeted. However, with the easing of lockdown measures and the country's massive population, demand for air travel is expected to soar. It's like a phoenix rising from the ashes, with airlines scrambling to position themselves for the post-pandemic era.
Go First Airline CEO is determined to bring the company back to life, but many employees are being swayed by the siren song of the Tata group's job opportunities. After all, who wouldn't want to trade choppy skies for a secure and steady flight?
Will Go First be able to navigate through choppy waters, or will they be forced to admit defeat and close up shop? Only time will tell us.
(With agency inputs)