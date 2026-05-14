/Freshers hit as Oracle reportedly cancels job offers across top engineering institutes

Oracle has cancelled several campus placement and pre-placement offers at India’s engineering institutes, including IITs and NITs. The move comes shortly after the company laid off around 30,000 employees globally in April, according to reports.

Sources said affected students were informed earlier this week that their job offers had been withdrawn. The decision has created uncertainty for many freshers who had already secured positions through campus placements.

Students affected across top institutes

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The impact has been reported across several institutions, including NIT Warangal, VNIT Nagpur, IIT Roorkee, IIT Hyderabad and IIT (BHU) Varanasi.

Many of the affected students had received pre-placement offers (PPOs) after internships with the company. These offers are usually considered final and often prevent students from participating in further placement rounds.

Students said they were informed about the cancellations through placement cells, leaving limited time to explore alternative job opportunities.

‘One student, one job’ policy adds pressure

Most top engineering institutes follow a “one student, one job” rule, which means once a student accepts an offer, they are not allowed to sit for other placement drives.

Because of this policy, many students who accepted Oracle’s offer did not apply for other companies during campus recruitment.

With the offers now revoked, these students are facing difficulty in securing new opportunities as most placement cycles have already ended.

Reason behind offer cancellations

According to sources, the cancellations are linked to internal restructuring within Oracle.

The company had hired freshers for roles such as application development and server technology teams. However, one of its business units, related to health and application infrastructure, has reportedly been shut down.

This closure is said to have led to the withdrawal of job offers for roles associated with that division.

Impact of global layoffs on hiring

Oracle’s decision follows a broader trend in the technology sector, where companies are adjusting hiring plans after large-scale layoffs.

Industry experts note that companies often reassess workforce requirements after restructuring, which can affect campus hiring commitments.

The situation highlights how global business decisions can directly impact entry-level hiring and fresh graduates.

What this means for students and institutions

The revocation of offers has raised concerns among students and placement authorities about job security during campus recruitment.

Institutions may need to review policies and provide additional support to affected students, including reopening placement opportunities or connecting them with other employers. For students, the development underlines the importance of flexibility in job planning, especially in a changing job market.

It remains unclear whether Oracle will offer alternative roles or compensation to affected students. Placement cells are expected to engage with the company and explore possible solutions. As the hiring cycle progresses, institutes may also reach out to other recruiters to create additional opportunities for impacted candidates.

The situation reflects a larger shift in hiring trends, where economic conditions and business decisions continue to influence job markets globally.