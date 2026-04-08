/Is Amazon cutting 14,000 jobs? Company break silence to viral layoff rumours

American giant Amazon denied the report about a fresh layoff round to cut as many as 14,000 jobs across divisions, and possibly shutting down select teams. "These reports are false and not based in fact," an Amazon spokesperson responds to India Today over email. Asia Business Outlook suggest that Amazon is likely to lay off nearly 14,000 workers globally by May 2026. The development is likely to impact corporate roles, which include mid-level managers and white-collar employees across divisions such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), retail, and human resources.



In addition, Chinese-language tech outlet Lei Feng Network reports also indicated that Amazon may be preparing for another major round of layoffs in May 2026, potentially impacting around 14,000 employees across divisions such as AWS, retail, and human resources.



If confirmed, this would mark Amazon’s third round of job cuts in under a year. The company had already laid off 16,000 employees in January and eliminated about 14,000 roles in late 2025. Amazon is not alone in downsizing. Recently, Oracle reportedly cut nearly 30,000 jobs worldwide, with layoffs communicated via an early morning email. Of those affected, around 12,000 employees are believed to be based in India.

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Other major firms, including Microsoft, TCS, and Accenture, have also carried out large-scale layoffs, while Meta is said to be planning workforce reductions of up to 15,000 employees.

Is Amazon laying off more workers?

In a post on X, an anonymous professional community platform Blind, indicated that a massive layoff round is taking place at Amazon. A user who claims to be an employee of Amazon wrote on Blind, “Heard rumours about layoffs happening in May.. Heard that it’s gonna bring a lot of restructuring and may cut more than 10k people.”



The user added, “I’m already so stressed and anxious about this job and don’t know what to do with this news.. Should I look for another job?” The report also indicates that some employees are dissatisfied with what they describe as “unclear performance criteria” being used to decide layoffs, which has heightened anxiety across the workforce.