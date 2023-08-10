Disney hikes streaming prices, shifts focus to cost management

The Walt Disney Company is once again raising the price of its Disney+ streaming service, as announced by CEO Bob Iger following the release of its third-quarter results report. The report highlighted revenue issues in various sectors except for overseas parks.

Disney also has a majority stake in Hulu, which will raise the cost of its ad-free service by $3 to $17.99 starting in October. Additionally, a new ad-free bundle that includes both Disney+ and Hulu will be available for $19.99.

Following the announcement, Disney's shares saw an almost three percent increase in after-hours trading. Iger mentioned a $1 billion rise in operational income for the company's streaming unit over the past three quarters, with a goal of achieving profitability by 2024.

While focusing on improving the quality of Disney's content, Iger also discussed plans to integrate the company's main sports brand, ESPN, into direct consumer streaming. Addressing ongoing challenges, he expressed a commitment to resolving writers' and actors' strikes in Hollywood, which have significantly impacted film and television production.

Disney is making moves to attract and keep subscribers in the competitive streaming world. They've revealed their strategy, including introducing ad-supported streaming options in Europe and Canada and a new ad-free bundle for viewers in the United States.

In terms of finances, Disney's earnings for the third quarter exceeded Wall Street's expectations. They are also making progress in cutting costs, aiming to reduce expenses by more than the $5.5 billion they promised investors in February.

However, Disney reported slightly lower quarterly revenue than expected, and it fell slightly short of analyst predictions for Disney+ subscribers in the United States.

It attracted 800,000 Disney+ customers, falling 100,000 short of analyst expectations, while losing 12.5 million users to the Disney Hotstar service in India, or about a quarter of its subscribers, as it gave up rights to Indian Premier League cricket events.

Furthermore, Disney said it reduced losses at its streaming video services to $512 million in the fiscal third quarter, down from over $1.1 billion the previous year.

(Inputs from Reuters)