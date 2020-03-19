Coronavirus effect: Rupee plunges to 75.09 against US dollar

As the BSE Sensex crashed on Thursday over the spread of coronavirus in the country, the Indian Rupee plunged 83 paise to 75.09 against the US dollar.

The Sensex opened on a negative note on Thursday with the Sensex down 1,944.02 points down at 26,925.49 and Nifty falling 498.25 points to 8,468.80.

The Sensex recovered ground but was still down 763 points in afternoon trade.

Brent crude futures rose 1.73 per cent to $25.31 per barrel on Thursday.

The rout in Indian stock markets occurred after Wall Street stocks plunged again on Wednesday as the Dow fell 6.3 per cent over 1,300 points to close at 19,898.92. It is the first time it closed below the 20,000 level since 2017.

The broad-based S&P 500 also dropped 5.2 per cent to finish at 2,398.10, while the Nasdaq crashed 4.7 per cent to 6,989.84.