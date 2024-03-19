Commodity trading industry boasts second-best year ever with over $100 bn in profits

The global commodity trading industry witnessed a stellar performance, raking in profits exceeding $100 billion, marking its second-best year on record, Bloomberg News reported.

Although profits dipped from the previous year's remarkable heights, the sector's earnings still surpassed historical benchmarks, including those set during the financial crisis of 2008-2009.

Analysis conducted by consultancy firm Oliver Wyman LLC revealed that despite a slight decline in earnings, strong margins persisted due to ongoing tightness in supply and demand dynamics.

Bloomberg cited consultant Adam Perkins, who highlighted the industry's healthy margins, attributing them to persistent supply-demand imbalances.

While specific financial results for many industry players are not yet publicly available, projections indicate an average decrease of over 30 per cent in profits for the largest independent trading houses compared to the record levels of 2022.

Nevertheless, challenges such as disruptions and shortages in diesel and fuel oil supply counteracted the decreased volatility in crude oil stemming from Russia-related factors.

Additionally, margins remained favourable for trading gas and power.

The leading firms engaged in buying, storing, and transporting global resources find themselves in a formidable position following a period of unprecedented profitability.

With huge cash reserves at their disposal, these entities are poised to solidify their roles as crucial providers of energy, metals, and food amidst a gradual shift away from fossil fuels.

Notably, they have invested in various assets including oil refineries, storage facilities, power plants, and even other trading companies.

Support from countries like Italy, Germany, the US, and Saudi Arabia has further bolstered their operations, ensuring the uninterrupted supply of essential commodities such as gas and copper.

According to Perkins, the evolving landscape has led independent traders into a pivotal role in energy security, a position traditionally held by other entities.

This shift reflects a broader trend wherein these traders are increasingly drawn into ensuring stability and continuity in essential resource supplies.

Moreover, as profits soar, executives and partners of these predominantly private companies have amassed substantial wealth through share buybacks and dividend payouts.

This accumulation of wealth has facilitated a transition in leadership, with a new cadre of leaders emerging as seasoned traders retire, thereby shaping the future trajectory of these firms.

In reflecting on the industry's evolution, Perkins underscores the opportunities and challenges facing incoming leadership.

While the current environment presents promising prospects, heightened scrutiny and expectations loom large.