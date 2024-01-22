China defies sanctions, secures Russia as top oil supplier in 2023

In a turn of events, China has successfully bypassed Western sanctions to solidify its oil ties with Russia, making it the country's primary crude oil supplier in 2023. Chinese customs data reveals that Russia surpassed Saudi Arabia, previously the largest supplier, by shipping a record-breaking 107.02 million metric tons of crude oil to China, equivalent to an impressive 2.14 million barrels per day (bpd).

The shift in allegiance to Russia can be attributed to China's strategic move to purchase substantial quantities of discounted oil, defying Western sanctions imposed in the aftermath of Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Russian crude oil, facing international reluctance, traded at significant discounts to global benchmarks for a considerable part of the year, boosting China's imports and reshaping its oil landscape.

While Saudi Arabia, a dominant player in China's oil market, experienced a 1.8 per cent decline in imports to 85.96 million tons, Russia's competitively priced crude allowed it to gain market share at the expense of the Middle East giant. The discounted Russian ESPO crude witnessed increasing demand from Chinese and Indian refiners throughout 2023, surpassing the Group of Seven's $60-a-barrel price cap imposed in December 2022.

Despite Western sanctions, Chinese refiners adeptly navigated the situation by employing intermediary traders to manage the shipping and insurance aspects of Russian crude. This strategic move allowed China to uphold its oil requirements while avoiding direct violations of the imposed sanctions.

Furthermore, the rising demand for discounted oil prompted changes in the pricing dynamics. December deliveries of ESPO crude were priced at a discount ranging from 50 cents to 20 cents per barrel to the ICE Brent benchmark. This shift in pricing reflected the increased options available for shipping and insurance that circumvented the Western sanctions.

In contrast, Saudi Arabia responded to these market dynamics by raising prices for its signature Arab Light crude from July onwards. The decision aimed to maintain revenue but led some refiners to explore alternatives, given the availability of more cost-effective cargoes.

To stabilise prices, both Saudi Arabia and Russia, two of the world's top three oil producers, announced output and export cuts. While Saudi Arabia extended output cuts of 1 million bpd for the current quarter, Russia declared an increase in its export cut to 500,000 bpd from 300,000 bpd, signalling its commitment to market stability.

In the backdrop of these geopolitical shifts, China's overall crude imports for 2023 reached a record high of 563.99 million metric tons, equivalent to a staggering 11.28 million bpd. The surge in imports from the US, despite geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington, contributed to this record, with shipments rising by an impressive 81.1 per cent.