Byju's founder rallying leadership amidst challenges, confident of victory in ongoing crisis 

In a closed-door meeting with 50 top leaders, Byju Raveendran, the founder of edtech giant Byju’s, compared the company's current challenges to a "war on multiple fronts," expressing confidence that they would emerge victorious, according to media reports.

Amid a liquidity crisis and efforts to raise funds, Raveendran acknowledged the difficulties and apologised for the limited engagement with the team. He mentioned that he regretted not providing sufficient capital. He assured leaders that Byju’s would rebound in a few months, outlining plans to address key issues such as term loan challenges, Enforcement Directorate notices, asset sales, and liquidity positions.

Raveendran updated leaders on active negotiations with lenders, highlighting that the term loan challenges should be resolved post the sale of Epic, a subsidiary in the US. With three bids received for Epic, the company anticipates tapping into significant funds from the transaction, helping alleviate the liquidity crunch.

Regarding the Enforcement Directorate (ED) notice, Raveendran clarified that it pertains to procedural deficiencies under FEMA, emphasising that most issues have already been addressed. He also addressed challenges related to FY23 statutory audits and litigation surrounding loans raised against Aakash Educational Services Ltd, assuring resolution and a promising admissions season for Aakash.

A Moneycontrol report cited CEO Arjun Mohan, who shared Byju’s plan to enhance productivity through the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence across business aspects. Describing the approach as Byju's 3.0, Mohan emphasised selling the right products to the right people without maximising sales aggressively.

The company aims to better monetise existing assets, offer diverse options across price points, and enhance product ranges for potential customers. Byju’s has concurrently reduced the employee notice period to 15-30 days, a move aligned with ongoing efforts to address various challenges.

Byju's, India's most-valued startup, has faced a series of challenges, including accounting irregularities, ED notices, mass layoffs, and term loan issues. The company, confident in weathering the liquidity crisis without external help, is focused on raising funds through asset sales and strategic divestments. Despite setbacks, Raveendran has been actively investing to keep the company afloat, and Byju’s is in discussions to divest assets like Great Learning and Epic.