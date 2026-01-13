Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy to drop 10-minute delivery amid uproar: Check why

Several quick commerce platforms have removed the "10-minute delivery" claim after the Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya intervened over safety concerns for delivery partners, according to multiple media reports on Tuesday. After the government instruction, Blinkit has revised its main tagline from “10,000+ products delivered in 10 minutes” to “30,000+ products delivered at your doorstep”.

This comes after the Labour Ministry instructed Q-comm majors to take into account the well-being of delivery workers. According to the report by ET, a meeting was held with leading firms that include Blinkit, Zepto, Zomato and Swiggy to address issues linked to strict delivery timelines.

Mandaviya is said to have convinced major delivery aggregators to drop the 10-minute delivery promise to enhance safety, security and working conditions for gig workers. During the meetings, the minister highlighted that unrealistic delivery targets could place excessive pressure on riders and jeopardise their safety, based on ET reports.

The companies also assured that the government for remove delivery-time commitments from their advertisements, branding material and social media platforms, indicating a shift in how quick-commerce services are marketed.

Strike by gig workers for these reasons

The intervention of the government came after a strike by gig workers on December 31, 2025, when delivery partners across different platforms issued serious concerns over low pay, unsafe working conditions and strict delivery timelines. Riders have cautioned that strict, time-driven delivery models were forcing them to take risks on the road to meet targets.