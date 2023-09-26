Australia's climate-driven disaster costs surge, signalling economic risk

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers has sounded a stark warning about the escalating costs of managing natural disasters in the country, which could reach multi-billion dollar levels, Bloomberg reported.

Chalmers spoke of the urgency of addressing the financial implications of climate change as Australia faces the looming threat of a potentially devastating wildfire season driven by the El Nino phenomenon.

In a speech delivered in Rockhampton, Chalmers revealed that government funding for disaster recovery had surged by a staggering 433 per cent over the past three years, reaching Australian $2.5 billion ($1.6 billion) for the fiscal year ending on June 30. “The pressure of a changing climate and more frequent natural disasters is constant, cascading, and cumulative,” Bloomberg quoted him as saying.

Australia has endured a series of catastrophic natural events in recent years, from the Black Summer bushfires in 2019-20 to widespread rainfall and flooding in the east during 2021 and 2022.

With the current El Nino weather system in the Pacific Ocean expected to bring high temperatures and reduced rainfall, authorities are now warning of an elevated risk of severe bushfires in the upcoming months.

Australia, despite being one of the countries most affected by climate change, has faced criticism for its perceived inaction in addressing the issue, particularly under the previous center-right government. The nation remains one of the world's highest per capita carbon emitters and a significant coal exporter.

According to Bloomberg, Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt sought to reassure the public by stating that Australia is better prepared for the approaching bushfire season compared to 2019. He noted that government funding for aerial firefighting has doubled since then.

However, Chalmers cautioned that the economic toll of climate change is only just beginning to become clear. He cited the Black Summer bushfires and the 2022 floods, each costing the Australian economy approximately Australian $1.5 billion ($962 million). Bloomberg also "If further action isn't taken, Australian crop yields could be 4 per cent lower by 2063, costing us about Australian $1.8 billion ($1.1 billion) in GDP in today's dollars."

As Australia grapples with the mounting financial burden of climate-related disasters, the call for proactive measures to mitigate the impacts of climate change on the country's economy grows stronger.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)