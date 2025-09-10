Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3 prices in India revealed

Apple on Tuesday launched its iPhone 17 series, including the Apple iPhone 17 Air, the company's slimmest offering ever. Apart from the four phones, the US-based company also announced the Apple Watch Series 11 and an updated Apple Watch SE 3. What are the features and prices of the watches?

Apple Watch Series 11

Apple Watch Series 11 is the thinnest watch in the lineup, which has the new Ionex glass display. According to Apple, the display is two times more scratch-resistant than previous models.

Apple Watch Series 11 also has the latest 5G modem for the cellular option, which has improved the power efficiency of the watch.

Watch 11 will ship with the new watchOS 26.

The watch has features like heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, and heart rate tracking. It can also identifysigns of hypertension. However, it is pending clearance for use in 150 nations. It also gives a sleep score based on data like sleep duration, bedtime consistency, and interruptions. Its battery can last for up to 24 hours. Its colours include Jet Black, Rose Gold, and Space Gray.

Apple Watch SE 3

Apple Watch SE 3 is powered by Apple's S10 chip. It has features like Always-On display and gestures. It can provide a media playback of up to 18 hours. It also supports fast charging and an extended battery life.

Apple Watch Ultra 3

Apple Watch Ultra 3 is the company's flagship offering in the wearable sector. The device can give a battery backup of 42 hours. The Ultra 3 is available in black and grey colours.

Watch SE 3 is priced at Rs 25,990 for the 40 mm, GPS version.