Amid AI, cloud boom, Microsoft's revenue rises to $77.7 billion this quarter

Amid the raised demand for artificial intelligence solutions and cloud services, Microsoft Corporation reported a revenue of USD 77.7 billion for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. This is an impressive increase of 18 per cent year-on-year.

The company's operating income rose 24 per cent to USD 38 billion, while net income reached USD 27.7 billion.

Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer of Microsoft, attributed the impressive results to the company's AI and cloud prowess.

He said that Microsoft will continue increasing AI investments in terms of capital and talent.

"Our planet-scale cloud and AI factory, together with Copilots across high-value domains, is driving broad diffusion and real-world impact," Nadella said.

Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer, also lauded the company's strength in the cloud services sector.

"Continued strength in the Microsoft Cloud reflects the growing customer demand for our differentiated platform," she said.

What Satya Nadella said on the company's AI future

Nadella said that his company plans to increase its AI capacity by 80 per cent this year and double the data center footprint in two years. He said its upcoming Fairwater facility in Wisconsin will be capable of scaling to two gigawatts.

He said its Copilots surpassed a total user base of 150 million monthly active users.

He said the company's Microsoft 365 Copilot is used by 90 per cent of Fortune 500 companies.

"90 percent of the F500 now use M365 Copilot - and we're shipping updates very fast. GitHub Copilot now has 26 million-plus users," he said.

Google's earnings

Google recorded its first-ever USD 100 billion quarter. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in a post that the company's growth was driven by cloud services and AI.