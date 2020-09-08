Amazon deletes 20,000 reviews over posts for profit scam: Report

According to a report by a British newspaper, e-commerce giant Amazon reportedly deleted 20,000 product reviews written by UK reviewers which were found to be posts related to making profits by users.

According to Britain's Financial Times, there were "thousands of five-star ratings" with several famous reviewers named in the list.

The products reviewed were allegedly of "little known Chinese brands". The product reviews also emerged on eBay. The newspaper said that it saw many groups offering free products or money in exchange for reviews.

UK's competition watchdog had earlier launched a probe into the “suspicious” reviews.

The newspaper said the fake reviews problem seemed to have exacerbated after the coronavirus pandemic after a large number of people began using the e-commerce platform even as Amazon said it would find out and investigate the latest fake review claims while adding that it took it "seriously".

Meanwhile, Amazon said it will create 7,000 permanent jobs in the UK by the end of the year amid the pandemic.

Amazon said it will add "7,000 permanent roles by the end of 2020 across more than 50 sites, including corporate offices and two new fulfilment centres".

Its total permanent UK workforce will number more than 40,000 as the pandemic triggered a surge in online shopping.