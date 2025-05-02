The U.S. House of Representatives used their voting power to pass a bill which would eliminate the state-imposed 2035 deadline on gasoline-powered vehicle sales in California. Congress passed legislation to revoke EPA-provided permission enabling California to force electric vehicle sales representing 80% of its new car and lightweight truck market by 2035.

Major automakers joined forces with this legislation to defend its position that the established targets exceed practical feasibility limits. State authorities in California argue that their pollution reduction rules need support thus dismissing the House's supposed illegal action.

Governor Gavin Newsom of California strongly denounced the House of Representatives' action by asserting that his state's clean air program remains essential for both pollution reduction and EV market competition against China. He accused "big polluters alongside right-wing propaganda machines" to be the reason behind Republican PartyFormatted Nouns suggestions.

Major automobile companies belonging to the Alliance for Automotive Innovation including GM, Toyota and Volkswagen and Hyundai cautioned that forcing vehicle manufacturers to decrease sales for overall market achievement would occur if California mandated specific electric vehicle percentage requirements. John Bozzella issued positive comments about the House vote since it blocked future job losses and manufacturing problems caused by "impossible regulations."

The House voting outcome creates intensive pressure that prompts the Senate to review the proposed legislation. The congressional decision shows how political disagreements remain active as America transitions towards electric car adoption. The environmental regulations established by California have been endorsed by 11 other states which collectively control a substantial share of the U.S. auto market thus becoming a crucial matter in both automotive manufacturing and environmental regulations.