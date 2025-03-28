Toyota Motor Corporation achieved a 6% growth in global production numbers during February as their second month of consecutive development. The company has achieved this growth due to strong internal production and sales which show its progress to recover from a certification scandal that hit its domestic market last year.

Advertisment

The biggest car manufacturer worldwide completed 779,790 vehicle production divisions across global locations. The domestic Toyota production reached a noteworthy increased pace of 16% yet overseas production levels rose only marginally under 1%.

The North American automotive manufacturing of Toyota experienced a 1% decrease while vehicle exports from Japan to its largest U.S. market declined by 1%.

The international revenue of Toyota expanded by 6% across the month despite inconsistent performance throughout its various regions. The company achieved increased growth through a remarkable 28% growth in domestic sales and a marginal 2% boost in overseas sales.

Advertisment

Also Read | Toyota to unleash nine new electric models in Europe by 2026

The news emerges at a critical time when U.S. President Donald Trump announced 25% import duties on cars and light trucks starting April 3rd. Regional trade policies have created substantial market uncertainties which produce supply disruptions and decrease investments while causing inflationary problems.

The total product sales across North America decreased by 7% for Toyota. Toyota pointed to too few operational days along with hybrid vehicle model and other inventory supply shortages as the primary reasons for their sales drop while stressing robust consumer purchasing activity.

Advertisment

The production along with sales by Toyota incorporate its high-end Lexus brand. Over the past year, Toyota has proven its capacity to handle uncertain international economic times through their domestic market performance. Distinct regional market performance shows the various elements which shape the automotive industry in present trade conditions.