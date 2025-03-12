Toyota declared a major expansion of its European electric vehicle production by introducing nine fully electric models across Toyota and Lexus brands before 2026. The automaker pursues increased market penetration in Europe's expanding EV market through this strategic business development.

Toyota plans to launch three electric SUVs under the Toyota brand during this year featuring updated versions of its bZ4X, Urban Cruiser, and C-HR+. Three more Toyota electric vehicles will expand the brand's EV selection as part of the 2026 launches. The luxury marque Lexus will begin expanding its European electric vehicle lineup when the RZ SUV emerges as its first EV model before two additional models add to the lineup within the next year.

Toyota's slow approach towards electric vehicles has turned out beneficial for the company as global EV demand experienced a downturn. The company's product mix of hybrids protects its market position specifically in the United States.

European EV sales showed significant growth in January by reaching a 17% market share while Toyota mobilises to speed up its EV plans. As part of its "multi-pathway approach" Toyota gives customers multiple options which adapt to various regional preferences for carbon reduction. The company plans to keep emphasizing hybrid vehicles in regions where electric vehicle adoption is low such as South America.

The core value of Toyota's car development process and business operations involves "offering a range of choices that result in enhanced vehicles" according to Toyota's Chief Branding Officer Simon Humphries.

During 2024, Toyota reached more than one million unit sales in Europe while the region's overall growth amounted to only 0.9%. An anticipated expansion of electric vehicle production will strengthen Toyota's position in Europe while it maintains its established hybrid capabilities by increasing its electric vehicle lineup.