The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) notified the public on Tuesday about Toyota Motor Corp recalling more than 106,000 American vehicles because their brake fluid leak creates braking instability that leads to accident dangers.

The vehicle recall targets multiple Toyota Tacoma four-wheel-drive trucks from their 2024 production year and 2025 model year segment. The NHTSA notes that the gap between the wheel and rear brake hose could produce buildup of dirt and mud which risks damaging the brake hose. A brake fluid leakage could occur from this damage which would decrease braking power and increase the danger of vehicle accidents.

Toyota notifies all affected owners to take their vehicles to its authorised dealerships for complete absance of both rear brake hoses without any cost to the owners.

The recall demonstrates rising pressure on vehicle safety standards since automakers take action against potential risks before they result in dangerous accidents. Toyota reports no recorded incidents from this problem yet but continues to call for prompt dealer service to guarantee vehicle safety.

Vehicle owners will receive notification through mail and can locate their truck’s VIN on Toyota’s recall site or NHTSA’s database to verify participation in the recall program.