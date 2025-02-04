Stellantis, the fourth-largest automaker in the world, unveiled multiple management shifts on Monday as a part of its reorganisation after CEO Carlos Tavares suddenly departed in December. Chairman John Elkann leads the interim executive committee which projects that they will finish the CEO selection process during the first six months of this year. The global quality oversight serves as an additional responsibility that Antonio Filosa has accepted following his assignment to lead Stellantis' worldwide quality efforts. Bob Broderdorf has taken over as the new leader for the Jeep brand in place of Antonio Filosa.

Advertisment

Stellantis appointed Alain Favey to lead the Peugeot brand in place of retiring Linda Jackson who spent years working under Carlos Tavares. Anne Abboud will assume leadership of Pro One commercial vehicles at Stellantis to succeed Jean-Philippe Imparato who has managed European operations since October.

Also Read | Stellantis recalls over 63,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs in the U.S. due to drive power issue

As Stellantis realigns its organisational structure, Chief Engineering and Technology Officer Ned Curic will merge the software and engineering areas to establish a unified department. The company made this organisational change after Yves Bonnefont left his position as Chief Software Officer. Bonnefont spent decades working across Stellantis and its Peugeot parent company PSA.

Advertisment

According to Elkann the operational simplification would strengthen local decision-making capabilities and boost organisational execution potential. To implement this strategy Stellantis is giving its regional heads expanded authority to make key decisions in product planning and development and commercial activities.

Tavares participated actively in Stellantis' creation through the 2021 PSA-Fiat Chrysler business merger before departing unexpectedly last year when he led the company. Stellantis experienced a profit warning in September which triggered reported disagreements between Tavares and key shareholders and eventually pushed him into stepping down from his company role.

With these changes, Stellantis aims to strengthen its operational structure and position itself for continued growth while the search for a new CEO remains a top priority.