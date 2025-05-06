Select Rivian suppliers will establish manufacturing sites as well as assembly facilities which will operate within this designated park.

EV maker Rivian revealed a USD 120 million investment on Monday to build a supplier park alongside its Normal Illinois manufacturing site. Rivian has launched this maneuver to optimize operations and minimize expenses before the upcoming release of its budget-friendly R2 SUV series.

Rivian intends to employ hundreds of people through the supplier park construction which will bring about 100 direct Rivian positions over the next two years. Rivian plans to minimize its costs for shipping and logistics and warehouse expenses by placing essential suppliers near its Normal manufacturing facility that currently builds R1S SUVs R1T pickup trucks along with commercial vans.

RJ Scaringe as CEO of the company highlighted that the supplier park serves as a fundamental factor in their upcoming production framework. The park serves as a fundamental element for growing plant production until 2026 when the company adds R2 alongside R1 and commercial vans assembly operations according to Scaringe's blog post.

Select Rivian suppliers will establish manufacturing sites as well as assembly facilities which will operate within this designated park. Rivian staff oversees component staging and sequencing before these components move underground to the assembly plant.

As the electric vehicle market slowed down Rivian decided to save funding and speed up R2 production by halting construction at its Georgia factory and starting manufacturing at its Illinois site. Rivian plans to start R2 SUV and R3 crossover manufacturing at Georgia's facility beginning in 2028.

Rivian invests in factory construction during the time when American car manufacturers face supply chain disturbances from President Donald Trump's imported vehicle and component tax on imports which can drive up vehicle prices. While Rivian manufactures its vehicles domestically, it relies on imported components for its production. The company reported a 36% decline in first-quarter deliveries in April and is scheduled to release its first-quarter earnings on Tuesday.