The corporate division GM recently released an international product recall for 721,000 SUVs and trucks because possible motor defects cause their power to decrease and enhance accident probabilities. The Detroit motor company issued this statement through its public announcement on Tuesday.

Advertisment

GM made the decision to recall all 2021 through 2024 model-year Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV together with Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Suburban, and Tahoe and GMC Sierra 1500, Yukon, and Yukon XL which feature 6.2L V8 gasoline engines.

The connecting rod and crankshaft engine parts manufactured with defects by GM generate the potential for motor damage as well as total engine failure. The recall encompasses nearly 600,000 vehicles within the United States.

The company detected 12 crashes together with 12 injuries from the United States that stemmed from the engine issue which triggered the recall. The authorized dealerships will check the affected engines to determine if repairs and possible replacements need to be done.

Advertisment

Also Read | General Motors hits $5 billion loss due to restructuring of China joint venture

GM provides high-viscosity oil to all cars that pass inspection but service requirements include new oil fill caps together with new oil filters.

A January NHTSA investigation started because 877,710 GM vehicles came under scrutiny due to V8 engine failure reports. GM joined the investigation of the issue after the initial NHTSA probe. Although GM ended three previous investigations about this issue between 2022 and the present through evaluation of safety field data.

Advertisment

A total of 28,102 United States field complaints or incidents identified by GM related to engine failure problems stemming from crankshaft and connecting rod and engine-bearing issues numbered 14,332 with claims of propulsion loss.