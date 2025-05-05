General Motors President Mark Reuss has confirmed that Cadillac's long-awaited Formula One debut next season will proceed as planned even though GM's profits were lowered and the company might endure a USD 5 billion impact from trade tariffs. GM modified their 2025 profit forecast this week because of the trade policy unpredictability from President Donald Trump. The Cadillac team will begin F1 competition by using Ferrari power systems and plans to field its own motor units by 2029.

Reuss declared GM's commitment to establish the 11th Formula One team to the reporter team of Reuters among others during Saturday's Miami Grand Prix.

The USD 5 billion in impacts of the trade tariffs remains a concern according to Reuss during his interview about financial effects. Neither the USD 5 billion nor the impact from tariffs will influence the progress of this project.

Reuss refused to disclose precise cost data about the Cadillac F1 project though the initiative has been underway for many years while Cadillac already selected 350 personnel to start preparation for the 2026 Formula One season. The team plans to increase its membership from 350 to 1,000 personnel in the coming years.

Reports claim Sergio Perez has signed for the team but Team Chief Executive Dan Towriss confirmed that driver contracts are not finalized at this time.

Towriss explained that selecting a driver has no immediate time pressure for Aston Martin. Choosing the pilot for Formula One involves multiple extensive steps. We are choosing the timing for our selection process.

According to Tovwiss the team remains dedicated to fielding an American racing driver but he declared urgency about this initiative is not required during this upcoming season cycle. "It’s not a gimmick to just grab somebody and drop them in the seat because it’s important to us that they’re successful," he said. "We’ll find the right way and the right time to bring the right driver into Formula One."