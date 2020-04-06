Zoom, video-conferencing app admits it routed calls through China by mistake 

Zoom, the video-conferencing app first caught the fancy of all and then almost immediately slid deep into serious safety concerns.

Also Read: Why are concerns being raised on Zoom app's safety and security?

Just like other social media giants, Zoom too is in the dock for playing truant with user data. The last few days has seen it being pulled up for one issue after the other. It has now admitted to routing calls through China by mistake.



Zoom is based in California's Silicon Valley. It has admitted that it routed some user data through China meaning, calls were allowed to flow through two Chinese data centres.

It travelled via China, especially the video calls by non-Chinese users and calls that took place since February. Zoom admitted it was a mistake. They were reportedly trying to cope with increased traffic as lockdowns began, millions of people flocked to video conferencing platforms like Zoom.

Also Read: Also Read: Dethroning, Whatsapp, TikTok video conferencing app Zoom tops download charts

Not just people, governments too took to the video platform. The British government used Zoom to host meetings but now, Zoom's security policies are under the scanner.

Users realised that their calls can be easily hacked and anyone can "bomb" a public Zoom meeting, if they know the meeting number much like photo bombing - they can gatecrash a video conference.

They can post shocking images and even intrude into the audio of the call. The host can mute or expel troublemakers but they can come right back with new user IDs. In fact, user profiles were sent to Facebook as part of the "log-in with Facebook" feature, Zoom said it wasn't even aware of this feature.

The platform riddled with so many security issues, Zoom has paused all feature updates for 90 days. Zoom's privacy policy gave it the right to utilize users' personal data and also shared it with third-party marketers.

Zoom quickly rewrote its policy and asserted that it doesn't sell personal data but concerns remain as hackers can steal windows passwords and inject malware. The biggest issue of all is with the encrypting and securing of calls.