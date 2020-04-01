Dethroning, Whatsapp, TikTok video conferencing app Zoom tops download charts

As the coronavirus cases continue to surge, more and more people are confined to their homes due to the strict lockdowns imposed by governments giving a boom to the tech world.

According to a recent report by app analytics platform, a video conferencing app call Zoom opped download charts globally throughout February and March while dethroning Whatsapp and TikTok.

Zoom offers video and screen sharing for up to 100 people.

"As more employees work from home globally, we are seeing strong demand for tools that enable people to feel connected and foster collaboration. Given their free tiers, these apps could also be good tools for businesses that haven't ordinarily paid for these services," App Annie senior insights manager Lexi Sydow said in a blog post on Monday.

As people face uncertain timelines for the length of social isolation, video conferencing apps have the potential to vastly influence our daily habits, breaking down geological barriers and fostering the ability to work and socialise relatively seamlessly.

Meanwhile, Zoom has updated its iOS app to remove the software development kit (SDK) that was providing users data to Facebook through the Login with a Facebook feature.

A network traffic analysis carried out by Motherboard claimed last week that Zoom for iOS was sending data to Facebook without making any mention of the practice in its privacy policy.

