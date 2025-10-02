/Zelensky urges Europe to build 'drone wall' against Russian offensive

On Thursday (Oct 2), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attended theEuropean Political Community Summit in Copenhagen. He spoke about the Russian offensive, at the same time, but in Moscow Russian President Putin said the conflict with Ukraine could have been avoided had Trump been in power. He also noted, “Ukrainian tragedy is common pain for all of us. The West doesn’t care about Ukrainians; it views them as cannon fodder.”

In his address, Zelensky said, "Unfortunately, we all see that Russia is stepping up its destructive actions and what matters most for Europe's security now is political will. And that was the main topic today. We feel that Europeans are clearly determined to respond and to respond properly to the growing drone threat. Russian drones have gone too far. Dangerous incidents with Russia have also gone too far.”

"Our military guys with solid experience in drones are now in Denmark, and we will share their experience and their expertise. And I hope today's meeting will strongly support the idea of joint defence against drones. It can be called anything. I mean the drone wall, a drone dome or drone rapid response. But the point is the same. Every country must be, of course, must be protected from spy strike and any other drones,” he added.

When Zelensky met Trump

Seven months after Zelensky last met the US president in February. Zelensky had sought help to end the war in his homeland, urging allies and like-minded people to bring an end to what began in February 2022. The hopeful Ukrainian President met Trump again, this time with prominent EU leaders accompanying him.

From what looked like a tough meeting for Ukrainian President Zelensky earlier in February, the recent White House engagement appeared to be seemingly different. Though the approach also changed, back then, the leader was alone representing his country and seeking help to end war; this time around, prominent EU leaders accompanied and backed his cause. After the meeting, the US president said, “I had a very good meeting…” Zelensky had also mentioned matter concerning security guarantees ahead of his meeting in the White House.