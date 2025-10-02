/'If Trump was in power Ukraine conflict could have been avoided': Putin bats for US president

On Thursday (Oct 2), Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the annual Valdai Discussion Club conference. In his address, Putin mentioned that ‘if US President Donald Trump was in power the conflict in Ukraine could have been avoided’. Moscow’s ‘military exercise’ in Ukraine began in 2021, also the time when Joe Biden was in office. And now, as the US president speaks of ending wars, he had emphasised that ‘this is Biden’s war’ which 'should have never happened, would have never happened'.The 79-year-old had also paused US aid to Ukraine and later restarted it, saying the country had the right to defend itself.