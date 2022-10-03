Zelensky says Ukrainian soldiers' success 'not limited to Lyman', claims forces liberated Kherson towns

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday (October 2) that the success of the country's soldiers is not limited to the recapture of Lyman as he said that some towns in the Kherson region have also been liberated.

"The story of the liberation of Lyman in the Donetsk region has now become the most popular in the media. But the successes of our soldiers are not limited to Lyman," said Zelensky during his nightly address as reported by news agency Reuters.

Although, the Ukrainian president didn't provide any details.

According to Zelensky, the Ukrainian military has liberated the small settlements of Arkhanhelske and Myrolyubivka in the Kherson area. He thanked the army units for their "success" and also for distinguishing themselves on the frontline.

"[I am grateful] to the soldiers of the 129th brigade of my native Kryvyi Rih, who distinguished themselves with good results and liberated, in particular, Arkhanhelske and Myrolyubivka," Zelensky said.

🗺️🇺🇦 Soldiers of Ukrainian 129th Territorial Defense Brigade, in cooperation with other units, liberated Arkhanhelske in #Kherson Oblast, says Zelensky during his evening address.#UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/yVADTMbVMK — MilitaryLand.net (@Militarylandnet) October 2, 2022 ×

Abduction of Ukrainian nuclear plant head

He further said that the kidnapping of the director general of the Russian-occupied nuclear power facility in the Zaporizhzhia region was an act of Russian terrorism.

As per reports, Ihor Murashov was taken into custody by a Russian patrol on Friday (September 30). The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) claimed Russia had confirmed the action.

The head of the UN nuclear watchdog also called for the release of Murashov, and stated that his detention posed a threat to safety and security.

the agency tweeted late on Saturday: "IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi expressed the hope that Mr Murashov will return to his family safely and promptly and will be able to resume his important functions at the plant."

