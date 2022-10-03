Iran: At least 92 people killed during protests; police clash with students

The Iran Human Rights (IHR) group said on Sunday (October 2) that at least 92 people have died as a result of a crackdown on nationwide protests sparked after Mahsa Amini's death on September 16.

Amini was imprisoned by the morality police for allegedly wearing a headscarf in an "improper" way. The 22-year-old is thought to have died in custody.

Her death led to massive protests in Iran and abroad too. Now, the protests have stretched into the third week.

Amid escalating tensions, President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday said that the "enemies" of Iran had "failed in their conspiracy".

ALSO READ | India condemns vandalism of Bhagavad Gita park in Toronto, terms it 'hate crime'

IHR, an organisation based in Oslo, reported citing local sources that 41 additional people died in clashes on Friday in the far southeast, an area bordering Afghanistan and Pakistan.

It also claimed that the allegations that a local police commander had sexually assaulted a teenage member of the Baluch Sunni minority had spurred those protests.

Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, director of IHR, asked the international community to take swift action against the Islamic Republic to stop the killing of Iranian protesters. The group called such acts "crimes against humanity."

ALSO READ | Trump White House staffers still keeping documents: US Archives

Police clash with students

Meanwhile, state media reported that the Iranian security forces battled with students at a renowned university in Tehran on Sunday.

Sharif University, historically a hub of resistance, was reportedly surrounded by dozens of riot police in numerous videos provided by the activist Twitter account 1500tasvir, which has about 160,000 followers.

In one of the videos, security personnel was seen pelting students with tear gas while distant gunfire could be heard in the background.

Security personnel could be seen pursuing scores of students who were stranded in the university's underground parking in another video. According to the report, many pupils had been detained.

However, there isn't any official verification of what reportedly happened at the university.

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.