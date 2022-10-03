India condemns vandalism of Bhagavad Gita park in Toronto, terms it 'hate crime'

India on Sunday (October 2) denounced the vandalism at Shri Bhagavad Gita Park, which was recently unveiled in Canada's Brampton and urged the authorities to look into the incident and take swift action against those responsible.

The park was previously called Troyers Park. On September 28, it was unveiled after being renamed Shri Bhagavad Gita Park.

The High Commission of India in Canada tweeted: "We condemn the hate crime at the Shri Bhagvad Gita Park in Brampton. We urge Canadian authorities & @PeelPolice to investigate and take prompt action on the perpetrators."

We condemn the hate crime at the Shri Bhagvad Gita Park in Brampton. We urge Canadian authorities & @PeelPolice to investigate and take prompt action on the perpetrators @MEAIndia @cgivancouver @IndiainToronto pic.twitter.com/mIn4LAZA55 — India in Canada (@HCI_Ottawa) October 2, 2022 ×

On Sunday, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown acknowledged the park damage and declared that Canada has "zero tolerance" for such offences.

Brown tweeted on Sunday: "We are aware that the recently unveiled Shri Bhagavad Gita Park sign has been vandalized. We have zero tolerance for this. We have flagged Peel Regional Police for further investigation. Our Parks department is working to resolve and correct the sign as soon as possible."

We are aware that the recently unveiled Shri Bhagavad Gita Park sign has been vandalized. We have zero tolerance for this.



We have flagged to Peel Regional Police for further investigation.



Our Parks department is working to resolve and correct the sign as soon as possible. — Patrick Brown (@patrickbrownont) October 2, 2022 ×

The vandalism came days after another temple in Canada was vandalised. Due to a sharp increase in hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities, India recently asked its nationals in Canada to 'remain vigilant'.

Last month, India's ministry of external affairs said that the perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice so far in Canada.

In a statement, the ministry stated that the instances had been brought up with Canadian authorities by the ministry and High Commissions/Consulates General in Canada. The authorities have asked them to look into the aforementioned crimes and take the necessary legal measures.

