Restoration of ruptured Nord Stream pipelines possible, says Russia deputy PM

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday (October 2) that it was possible to restore the ruptured Nord Stream pipelines, Russia's TASS news agency reported. Nord Stream pipeline is vital as it transmits natural gas from Russia to Europe. The pipelines have been at the centre of geopolitical tension that erupted after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Last week, a total of four leaks were discovered on Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines.

"There have never been such incidents. Of course, there are technical possibilities to restore the infrastructure, it takes time and appropriate funds. I am sure that appropriate possibilities will be found," Novak said.

Russia is a major natural gas supplier to Europe. The European Union has criticised Russia for allegedly leveraging its position as energy supplier in retaliation against the economic sanctions imposed by the West in the wake of Ukraine invasion.

Denmark's Energy Agency said on Sunday it had been informed by Nord Stream AG that stable pressure had been achieved in Nord Stream 1, once the largest single supply route for Russian gas to Europe, indicating the outflow from the last leaks had halted.

Nord Stream AG said on Saturday that gas was no longer flowing out of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which had held some gas despite never becoming operational.

European Union states say they believe the damage was caused by sabotage, but they and other Western governments have avoided pointing a finger directly. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the United States and its allies were responsible, an accusation the White House dismissed.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline was already shut by Russia, but cannot be easily reopened now. The commercial operations of the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline never started after being built in September 2021.

(With inputs from agencies)

