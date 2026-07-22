/Zelensky sacks Ukraine army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, offers new role to sacked defence minister in major military shake-up

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has removed Oleksandr Syrskyi as the country's commander-in-chief and appointed Mykhailo Drapatyi as the new head of Ukraine's armed forces, in a major military shake-up that comes amid nationwide protests. Announcing the changes in a late-night television address, Zelensky said Drapatyi, whom he described as a popular and innovative general, would lead a reorganisation of the army's command structure.

The Ukrainian president also said he had offered a "prominent position" in the government to Mykhailo Fedorov, whose removal as defence minister last week sparked protests in Kyiv and other cities, making it one of the country's biggest political crises since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022.

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Zelensky thanks Syrskyi for military leadership

While announcing the leadership change, Zelensky praised Syrskyi for his role during the war, crediting him with leading the defence of Kyiv and overseeing Ukraine's counter-incursion into Russia's Kursk province in the summer of 2024, when foreign tanks entered Russian territory for the first time since the Second World War.

"We have come a long way. The defence of Ukraine continues. And every soldier deserves to be treated with respect," Zelensky said, adding that he was grateful to Syrskyi and to "every one of our soldiers" fighting on the frontline.

The reshuffle is expected to address growing public pressure over the military leadership. Protesters had demanded Syrskyi's removal, while also calling for Fedorov to be reinstated. They had set Friday as the deadline and warned of indefinite demonstrations if their demands were ignored.

Who is Mykhailo Drapatyi?

Drapatyi is a military commander within Ukraine's armed forces and is widely seen as an ally of Fedorov. According to a Guardian report, Fedorov's attempts to modernise the military and push for greater use of technology and data had led to disagreements with Syrskyi.

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A major general, Drapatyi currently commands Ukraine's joint forces group. He has been fighting Russia since its covert attempt to seize the eastern Donbas region in 2014 and became nationally known after driving an infantry fighting vehicle through a barricade set up by pro-Russian militants in Mariupol.

Ukrainian media outlet Babel described Drapatyi as one of the country's most capable battlefield commanders, while noting that his new role would focus more on reforming the military institution than directing combat operations.

Defence reforms and long-range strikes to continue

Zelensky said he and Drapatyi had agreed that Ukraine's long-range drone strikes against targets inside Russia, including oil refineries, would continue.

"Our programme of precision strikes will be implemented with absolute precision," he said, adding that there would be a smooth and coordinated transition following Syrskyi's departure.

The new commander-in-chief will also be responsible for updating Ukraine's defence strategy and reforming the structure of the armed forces. Mobilisation is expected to remain one of his biggest challenges as the war approaches its fifth year.

Fedorov's future role remains unclear

It remains unclear what role Fedorov will ultimately take up in the government, with reports suggesting he had sought to return as defence minister. That position has now been filled by Yevhen Khmara, a former special operations commander.

Zelenskyy said he met Fedorov on Tuesday and had offered him a senior government position.

"I offered Mykhailo a prominent position within the government that would enable him to unify the technological sector of our state and ensure its development," he said, without providing further details.

The Ukrainian president said the government's objective remained unchanged.