Zelensky hails first cargo ship in Black Sea since end of grain deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday (August 16) hailed the departure of the first cargo ship to Ukraine's southern port of Odesa, which happened despite Russian warnings that its navy could target ships utilising the Black Sea export hubs.

Zelensky said on social media: "Ukraine has just made an important step toward restoring the freedom of navigation in the Black Sea."

"The first civilian vessel has passed through Ukraine's new humanitarian corridor, departing from the port of Odesa," he added.

Last month, Russia suspended a Turkey and UN-brokered grain deal. It reiterated that it would return to the agreement "as soon as the West actually fulfils all the obligations to Russia" contained within it.

Now food security has again become the central issue of global concern as the grain deal allowed Ukraine to export food through the Black Sea in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war, which started last year on February 24.

Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said that the Hong Kong-flagged Joseph Schulte left Wednesday morning from the port of Odesa.

"The first vessel is moving along the temporary corridors established for civilian vessels to and from Black Sea ports," he said.

Ukraine is known as the "breadbasket" to many countries as it is one of the world's biggest suppliers of sunflower oil, barley, maize and wheat.

However, the suspension of the grain deal caused severe effects on international food markets, with wheat prices rising sharply.

Russian strike on Ukrainian ports

After Russia exited from the accord in July, it has stepped up attacks on Ukraine's Black Sea port infrastructure and facilities Kyiv uses to export grain through the Danube river.

In a televised address, Zelenskiy said there have now been seven "massive Russian attacks" after Moscow launched another strike, hitting Ukrainian ports overnight.

He said, "Basic things that provide a normal life to every society – it is food on the tables in households. No other terrorist in the world, apart from Russia, has ever so openly and intentionally targeted the security of so many nations at once."

US working to identify alternative paths

The United States on Wednesday said it was working with partners to identify alternative options to ensure Ukrainian grain exports.

"The United States ... calls for Russia to immediately return to the Black Sea Grain Initiative," State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said in a briefing.

