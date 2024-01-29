Zelensky expresses concern over US aid, warns of potential escalation to World War III

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky sounded a warning on Sunday, expressing concern over the potential decrease in aid from the United States to Kyiv and emphasizing the negative message it would send.

The Ukrainian leader, in an interview with German national broadcaster ARD, also sounded an alarm about the looming threat of the Ukraine conflict spiralling into World War Three.

A bad signal

As US President Joe Biden grapples with a Republican obstruction on additional support, Zelensky urged Germany to leverage its economic influence to encourage EU partners to enhance their contributions to Kyiv's battle against Russia.

"Passivity from the United States or the lack of support would be a bad signal," he said, adding that it is not right for anyone, and that "Germany can manage to consolidate the EU."

"Germany can manage to consolidate the EU. Many countries have important economic relationships with Germany, and their economy is dependent on Germany's decisions because Germany has a strong economy," Zelensky stated.

Urging nations from Germany to the United States to stand by Ukraine in these critical times, he articulated the gravity of the situation. Zelensky, as per Reuters, asserted that a potential Russian strike on a NATO country could serve as the ominous start of the Third World War.

"It seems to me that the Chancellor (Olaf Scholz) is aware of this risk," he said.

The ongoing political dynamics in the United States, particularly the Republican opposition, have posed challenges to the continuation of aid to Ukraine. Biden's administration has prioritized supporting Ukraine, and US assistance has been crucial in helping the country resist a significant Russian force. However, the opposition Republicans have sought to halt these efforts, linking budget approvals to demands for stringent measures against illegal migration.

Zelensky acknowledged the multifaceted support Ukraine receives in the United States and underscored the bipartisan consensus, noting that the vast majority of both Democrats and Republicans stand in solidarity with Ukraine.

"There are individual Republicans who do not support Ukraine, but the vast majority of Democrats and Republicans support Ukraine," he said.