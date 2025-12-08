/Zelensky, EU leaders to meet in London after Trump criticises Ukraine over Russia-war peace plan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European allies are prepared to meet in London on Monday, a day after President Donald Trump criticised him for reportedly not accepting Washington's proposal to end the war with Russia. The talks in London follow several days of negotiations between Ukrainian and US officials in Miami, which concluded on Saturday without a breakthrough, though Zelensky agreed to continue discussions.

According to a report by AFP, territory was still "the most problematic issue" in the talks on Monday to resolve the almost four-year-long Russia-Ukraine war. Zelensky is expected to meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as well as the German chancellor and French president. Meanwhile, Starmer said he would not pressure Zelensky into accepting the Trump administration’s plan.

"I won't be putting pressure on the president," Starmer told ITV News. "The most important thing is to ensure that if there is a cessation of hostilities, and I hope there is, it has to be just and it has to be lasting, which is what we will be focused on this afternoon," he added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Russian attack in Ukraine injured at least nine people

Meanwhile, British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper is likely to meet her US counterpart Marco Rubio on Monday. In addition, Moscow has continued to strike its neighbour, injuring at least nine individuals overnight Sunday to Monday, Ukrainian officials confirmed.

Zelensky stated that he joined his negotiators for a "very substantive and constructive" response with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner during the Miami discussions. "Ukraine is committed to continuing to work honestly with the American side to bring about real peace," Zelensky said on Telegram. He added that the parties agreed "on the next steps and the format of the talks with America".

But Donald Trump hit out at Zelensky on Sunday, and said, "I have to say that I'm a little bit disappointed that President Zelensky hasn't yet read the proposal, that was as of a few hours ago."

Last week, Kushner and Witkoff met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin. During the meeting, Moscow rejected parts of the US proposal. In response, French President Emmanuel Macron criticised Putin before Monday's talks, calling it Russia's "escalatory path".