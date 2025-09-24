Zelensky calls out Putin's war 'madness' at UN, urges nations to stop trade with Russia - 'Peace depends on weapons'

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday (Sep 24) addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), a day after US President Donald Trump delivered a strong speech. As he began his address, the Ukrainian president said that there are no security guarantees without friends and weapons. Stating that Ukraine, like all other United Nations members, wants peace in the world, but that is not possible without a ceasefire. Stating that Russian President Vladimir Putin's "madness continues", he criticised the country for refusing a ceasefire. Urging the UN members to end trade with Russia, Zelensky accused Russia of violating international rules again and again and highlighted that shelling has not stopped, even in areas near nuclear facilities.

Zelensky began his speech saying, “If a nation wants peace, it still has to work on weapons... weapons decide who survives.” Slamming Russia for its recent air incursions in countries like Romania, Estonia and Poland, Zelensky highlighted that it is important for Europe to defend itself. "Even being part of a long-standing military alliance [NATO] doesn't automatically mean you're safe," he said. He also underlined the threat that Moldova faces from Russia. Zelensky further told the UN, “Russia's war against my country goes on, people are still dying every week. Yet there is no ceasefire because Russia refuses.” Talking about Moscow's attack near nuclear facilities, Zelensky said: “Luckily, they were not Shahed or even worse, otherwise the results would have been horrific.”

Zelensky also referenced the assassination attempt on Donald Trump during his campaigning last year and the murder of right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk.

The Ukrainian leader also mourned Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian woman who was recently stabbed to death in the US. “Tens of thousands of people now know how to use drones to kill as a result of Russia's war. What happens if drones become more widely available? It’s only a matter of time before drones are fighting drones... all by themselves, fully autonomous. We are now living through the most destructive arms race in human history as a result of artificial intelligence.” He then called for “global rules” on how AI can be used. Attacking the Russian president, he said: “Stopping Putin now is cheaper than trying to protect the world's ports or ships later. It's easier than a global arms race.”